Eatontown - Dorothy S. Vaccarelli went to the Lord peacefully on January 10, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Virginia, on March 22, 1921 to John Frederick Ernest and Dora Bertha Garton Steinmann. In 1943, she married Dr. Lloyd L. Vaccarelli and worked as his dental assistant and receptionist in Fair Haven. She and Lloyd were happily married for 70 years and enjoyed spending quality time with their daughter Sandra and granddaughter Kimberly Jean. Dorothy taught Kim the song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" at age five, thereby launching her on a successful singing career. Dorothy was also a caring relative to her extended family, a compassionate neighbor, and friendly to everyone she met. She loved, entertained and encouraged children, teaching them how to cook, garden and be good persons. She was also the neighborhood dog walker.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Lloyd and is survived by her daughter, Sandra V. D'Amico, husband retired Judge John D'Amico of Oceanport, and granddaughter Kimberly J. Dalton of Long Branch. She was predeceased by her siblings James, Marie, Virginia, Emma, Thelma, Lottie, Elsie and Audrey.

Visitation will be at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, N.J. on Tuesday, January 14, from 3 PM to 7 PM. There will be no visitation prior to mass. Funeral mass will be at St. Dorothea's Church, 240 Broad Street, Eatontown, N.J. on Wednesday, January 15 at 10:30 AM, followed by interment at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to In Touch Ministries (www.intouch.org) or Focus on the Family (www.focusonthefamily.com). For online condolences, please visit Dorothy's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
