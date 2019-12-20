|
Dorothy (Dottie) S. White
Rumson - Dorothy (Sofield) White passed away on December 16th at the Brandywine in Shrewsbury at the age of 88.
Born in Avon to Elsie and Ted Sofield, Dorothy received her RN from Flower-Fifth Avenue School of Nursing and later worked at Monmouth Medical Hospital where she met the love of her life, Bill.
She claimed her greatest accomplishment was her family that she raised in Rumson for 48 years. Every
summer you would find her at Ship Ahoy Beach Club. She was an avid knitter, needle worker and had many artistic talents that she donated generously to various causes pertaining to children. She lit up a room when she entered. She was elegant, fashionable and funny.
Dottie was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 63 years William H.R. White II, MD. She is survived her four children, Pam Siderewicz (Bob), William H.R. White III (Christine), Robert White (Sue) Dwight White (Malinda) along with 6 grandchildren- Ethan, Carly, Jenna, Zach, Jake and Josh.
A Memorial Service is to be announced at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please contribute to the https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=602352 or for her 'children' at St. Jude's, Memorial ID number - 11854415. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019