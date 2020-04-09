|
Dorothy Schrayshuen Cranmer
Dorothy Schrayshuen Cranmer passed peacefully on December 3, 2019, at the age of 95.
Dorothy was born September 30, 1924, in Beach Haven Terrace, NJ, on Long Beach Island, the second of four children. Her father Arthur was Chief of Police of Long Beach Township; her mother Lena operated the family bakery in Beach Haven Terrace.
Dorothy grew up on Long Beach Island, graduating from Barnegat High School in the spring of 1942. Shortly after WWII ended, she met her future husband William H. Cranmer, in the fall of 1945. Bill, who was from Manahawkin, NJ, had just returned from the war in Europe. They were married October 12, 1946, and created their domicile in Beach Haven Terrace, LBI. In 1955 they moved to Spray Beach, LBI, into a home built by Bill. Their son Frank was born April 22, 1948, and their daughter Robin on May 3, 1954.
Dorothy spent the first 10 years of her marriage raising her children. In 1959 she and Bill opened a gift shop, the 'Webfoote Shoppe', on the grounds of their home at 2609 Long Beach Blvd, Spray Beach. They sold gifts there, as well as Bill's decoy carvings. They operated the Webfoote Shoppe until 1969.
In 1969 Dorothy started her career at Long Beach Township, first as Assistant Township Clerk, and later as Planning Board secretary. She worked at Long Beach Township until her retirement in 2003.
In June 2000 Dorothy and Bill left LBI and moved to Little Egg Harbor, NJ, where they moved into a new home. Here they both enjoyed retirement, with Dorothy making the new home to her liking, and Bill watching and feeding ducks on their backyard pond, and carving the occasional decoy. They also enjoyed entertaining their children and grandchildren, and the numerous friends from their long lives.
Dorothy is survived by her children Frank Cranmer and Robin Krajeski, grandchildren Kelly DiRenzo, Sara Cranmer, and Holly Poskanzer, great-grandchildren Harper Poskanzer and Olivia DiRenzo, sister Eleanor Crane, and brothers Arthur Schrysen and Richard Schraysen. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Bill, on June 17, 2008, as well as parents Arthur and Lena Schrayshuen, in 1962 and 1986 respectively.
Anyone desiring to remember Dorothy can do so by making a donation to in her name.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Beach Haven Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020