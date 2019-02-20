|
Dorothy "Dottie" Shea
Highlands - Dorothy "Dottie" Shea, 78, of Highlands, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Peter and Margaret Lynch, March 24, 1940, in Wilkes Barre, PA. Dottie graduated from GAR High School in 1958 and received her nursing diploma from Perth Amboy General Hospital. She married William Shea in 1962, and they lived together in Highlands for 57 years. Dottie is survived by her son William and his wife Amy, her daughter Sharon Rafter and husband John, and four grandchildren, Danny, Sophie, Bridget and Jacky. MomMom was their biggest cheerleader.
The youngest of twelve children, Dottie is survived by her brother Larry, and was considered the matriarch of the "Lynch Clan". She adored her many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind beautiful memories of time spent with family and friends taking road trips to Disney World; watching softball, the Giants and the Yankees; and spending summers at Connors Beach Club and winters in the Florida Keys.
Dorothy will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Thursday February 21, 2019 from 4 - 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday February 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 11am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
The family asks that people make donations to St Jude Children's Hospital in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019