Dorothy Smisek
Dorothy Smisek

Lakewood Twp - Dorothy Smisek, 78, of Lakewood Twp., NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home. She was born in Jersey City, NJ, and resided in Carteret, NJ, prior to settling in Lakewood Twp., 10 years ago.

Dorothy was employed as an office manager for P.S. Local 821 for 15 years, prior to her retirement.

She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Carmella Siano; and by her husband, Paul in 1994. He is survived by her sons, Paul Smisek and his wife, Maria, and John Smisek and his wife, Camille; her daughter, Catherine Perry; her 6 grandchildren; and by her 3 great grandchildren.

Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson, NJ.

For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
