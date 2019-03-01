|
|
Dorothy Teitelbaum
Tinton Falls -
Dorothy Fay Teitelbaum
Born August 23, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan. Daughter of Vera Cooper. Was raised in Flint, Michigan and attended Albion College. She moved to New Jersey and worked at Bell Research Labs in Holmdel,NJ. She married her high school sweetheart Leonard Teitelbaum in 1965 and moved to Holmdel in 1969. They have 2 children, Karen Buckner and Howie. Dorothy was a math and art teacher and named teacher of the year in Holmdel HS and was loved by her students and faculty. Her passions were teaching, music, art, and traveling, especially to Israel. She was an inspiration to others to always be kind and generous. Her true love was her 4 grandsons Daniel, Dylan, Ethan and Andrew. She loved to be with them and watch them compete in sports and the classroom and they loved spending time with her. She was a member of Monmouth Reform Temple,Tinton Falls and Temple Shalom, Naples, Florida. The Funeral will be held at 1pm on Sunday March 3rd at Monmouth Reform Temple in Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a Leukemia research organization of your choice. Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019