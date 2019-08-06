Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Whiting United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Vallaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Vallaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Vallaro Obituary
Dorothy Vallaro

Whiting - Dorothy Vallaro, age 87, of Whiting, passed away peacefully, August 2, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband Peter, her daughter Cynthia Bess, and her sister Patricia Melis.

Surviving are her sons Peter and wife Sandie, Mark and wife Maggie, daughters Deborah Vallaro, and Christine Ogden. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Billy, Bryan, Darren, Philip, Richard, Becca, Mark, Bella, Michael, and Tammi, and 18 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday from 1-3 PM & 6-8 PM and Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759. A funeral service will be held Friday, 10:30 AM at the Whiting United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the B.G.W.C.D. Veteran's Cemetery in Arneytown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy's name to at . Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now