Dorothy Vallaro
Whiting - Dorothy Vallaro, age 87, of Whiting, passed away peacefully, August 2, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband Peter, her daughter Cynthia Bess, and her sister Patricia Melis.
Surviving are her sons Peter and wife Sandie, Mark and wife Maggie, daughters Deborah Vallaro, and Christine Ogden. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Billy, Bryan, Darren, Philip, Richard, Becca, Mark, Bella, Michael, and Tammi, and 18 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1-3 PM & 6-8 PM and Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759. A funeral service will be held Friday, 10:30 AM at the Whiting United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the B.G.W.C.D. Veteran's Cemetery in Arneytown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy's name to at . Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019