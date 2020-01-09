|
Dorothy (Behrens) Van Kirk
On January 6, 2020, Dorothy (Behrens) Van Kirk was called home. Dorothy was born September 13, 1933, in Jersey City NJ, a second daughter to the late Walter and Eleanor Behrens. She was raised in Lyndhurst NJ before moving to Highlands after graduating 8th grade. She attended and graduated from Atlantic Highlands High School, where she met the love of her life, Richard H Van Kirk, who predeceased her in 2009. They raised their daughters in Atlantic Highlands NJ before moving to Manchester and finally Eatontown. They had a long life together and enjoyed may years of traveling the United States and relaxing as snowbirds in their lovely home in Naples, Florida. Dorothy lived out her days in comfort and love with her daughter Linda and son-in-law David in Belford NJ.
Dorothy spoke often how much she loved her first job out of high school, working for the Red Bank Register, which she left to raise a family. Dorothy's pride and joy were her three daughters and sewing, (her second passion), their lovely clothes. In later years she was a bookkeeper for Naylor's Auto Parts in Atlantic Highlands before retiring.
Dorothy leaves behind a sister, Eleanor Vaughan, as well as brothers Walter Behrens, and Charles Behrens; three daughters, Nancy A. Edwards of Hollywood Florida, Linda M. Lentz of Belford NJ, and Suzanne D. Reilly of Las Vegas, Nevada, along with grandchildren Lesley, Jaime, Dorothy, Robert, Kalen, Katelynn, and Sean, as well as 9 great-grandchildren.
We find peace in knowing she is in the arms of her beloved Richard once again. It was Dorothy's wish that her viewing be kept private for her family. Friends are welcome to join us at Dorothy's funeral service to be held at All Saints Memorial Church, Navesink, on Saturday, January 11th at 2:00 PM. She will then to be laid to rest beside her sweetheart, Richard.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020