Dorothy Volmer Corvino
Tinton Falls - Dorothy Volmer Corvino, age 101, passed away on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019, after a brief struggle with illness.
She was born in Manhattan on April 30th, 1918, and traveled widely all her life, including memorable trips to Colombia as a young woman, Germany after the war, and Hawaii as a grandmother. She lived to see the 50th anniversary of her marriage to Joseph Corvino, who died in 1992, and, after moving to Illinois in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, supported her beloved daughter Margaret Collins through her illness and death in 2015. She was the cornerstone of her family and will be badly missed.She is survived by her brother Robert Volmer, her son Joseph M. Corvino and daughter-in-law Carolyn Corvino, her son-in-law Kenny Collins, her grandchildren and grandchildren-in-law Nathan and Elizabeth, Rebecca and Chris, Michael and Christina, Jessie, and George and Bidisha, and countless great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
In the last years of her life she was surrounded by her large and loving extended family in New Jersey, including Denise Colford, who provided extraordinary support and care to her during her illness.
A committal service will be held on Monday, June 17 at 12:00 pm at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Memorials are the preferred form of remembrance and may be made to the Center St. Louis, 4215 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108, in Margaret Collins's name. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 15, 2019