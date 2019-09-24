Services
Murrells Inlet - Captain Douglas Anderson age 84, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at MUSC.

Born in Staten Island, NY, he was a son of the late Alfred and Jeanette Anderson. Mr. Anderson honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from U.S. Airways as an Airplane Captain after 25 years of service. He was also a Real Estate developer in Pittsburg. Mr. Anderson was a New York Giants fan and enjoyed playing golf.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan Anderson; a son, Douglas Anderson and his wife Carie; a daughter, Karen Alexander and her husband Timothy; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn; a sister, Carolee Maniscalco and her husband Dr. Albert Maniscalco; a sister in law, Jane Keil and her husband James; nephews, Albert and Mark Maniscalco, Brendan and Daniel Keil and a niece, Kristen Ricciutti.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019
