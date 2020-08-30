1/
Douglas Ciemniecki
Douglas Ciemniecki

Englishtown - Douglas Paul Ciemniecki, 58, of Englishtown, passed away Saturday,

August 29,2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Plainfield and raised in Kenilworth, NJ. Douglas was an electrician and building maintenance manager for Bel-ray/Calumet Specialty Product Partners L.P. in Wall Twp. He was an outdoorsman; volunteered in Sandy Hook AFGA; Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scouts of America; and was a parishioner and usher at St. Thomas More R.C. Church in Manalapan.

He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Julie and sister, Joanne. He is survived by his wife, Susan Ciemniecki; two sons, Kyle and Tyler of Englishtown, his brother and sister-in-law, Jeffery and Terri of Hamilton Twp.; his brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Ida of Somerville; his sister and brother-in-law Alena and Todd Galante of East Hanover; his brother and sister-in-law, Adam and Judy of Lititz, PA; his brother and sister-in-law, Karl and Nancy of Downingtown, PA.

A visitation will be held Thursday September 3, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Friday, September 4, 2020, 10:00am at St. Thomas More. R.C. Church, Manalapan. Interment will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery in Manalapan.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude.org. To find directions or leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
SEP
4
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More. R.C. Church
SEP
4
Interment
Old Tennent Cemetery
