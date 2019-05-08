Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Douglas De Haut

Douglas De Haut
Douglas De Haut

Freehold - Douglas De Haut, 56, of Freehold, passed away at CentraState Medical Center on Tuesday, May 7th. He was born in Neptune and resided in Front Royal, VA. before settling in Freehold Borough. Douglas worked as a transportation supervisor for Saia LTL Freight in Cinnaminson, NJ.

He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Elinor De Haut. Douglas is survived by his son Michael; his sister Denise; brother David and sister in law Elaine; niece Arielle; nephews Jeremy and Elijah.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019
