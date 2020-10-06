Douglas Dolan
Wall Township - Douglas Blaine Dolan 77 of Wall, NJ died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. Born and raised in Clinton, NJ to Clifford and Pauline Dolan, Douglas lived in Ocean Twp. before moving to Wall in 1987. Douglas served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Returning home, after Vietnam, he worked for RCA as an Electrical Engineer. He and his father then began a fishing and hunting supply company with Doug later founding Dolan Sports, Farmingdale, NJ in 1978. He was owner and CEO of Dolan Sports until 2005, when he founded Dolan Creations which he operated until 2016. In 2017 at age 74, Doug started his third career as an Accounting Consultant working with Colfax Pharmacy, Wall and other private clients.
He was a member of the Saturday Morning Breakfast Club at Country Kitchen, Wall. He was an extremely kind and gentle person who was a mentor to many people throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling, sailing, catamarans, snorkeling, biking, music, the arts, reading, was a foodie and Bourbon connoisseur. He also had an adventurous spirit with a curious mind and was a sport enthusiast, especially the Patriots, until Tom Brady left. He enjoyed anything to do with computers and electronics and could fix and build anything. He was passionate about politics, interested in culture, and kept up with the current times. Douglas loved nature and animals, especially his cats.
Doug was a proud son, husband, father, cousin, and friend. Surviving is his daughter, Nancy Gagne'.
Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020, from 3-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at new Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral service and military honors will be held at 6:30pm. Committal will be private. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. Due to the Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be mindful that all gatherings must follow capacity limitations, the wearing of masks, and the maintenance of social distancing.