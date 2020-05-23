Douglas King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas King

Toms River - Douglas King, 73, of Berkeley Twp., NJ passed away Friday May 22, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. Born in Long Branch, NJ Douglas had lived in Roselle Park before moving to the Toms River area in 2011. Douglas was a Vietnam Navy Veteran who proudly served his country. Douglas had worked as a Retail Sales Manager for several Carpet Companies before his retirement in 2009. He enjoyed Gardening, Reading and watching Baseball especially his Yankees.

Douglas was predeceased by his parents Wayne and Dorothy King; his brothers; Stephen King and Peter King. Douglas is survived by his beloved wife Ann with whom he has shared the last 33 years, his daughter, Krista King-Tye and her husband Phil and their children, Elizabeth, Samuel and Matthew, Douglas is also survived by his sisters, Darcy Voreis and her husband Tom, Elise King Monk and her husband Cameron, sister in law Paige King, stepdaughter, Donna Balke and her husband Ted, stepson James Sylvester and his wife Christine and a host of loving nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.

Services will be private and under the care of the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, Toms River, NJ. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.quinnhoppingfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 240-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved