Douglas King
Toms River - Douglas King, 73, of Berkeley Twp., NJ passed away Friday May 22, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. Born in Long Branch, NJ Douglas had lived in Roselle Park before moving to the Toms River area in 2011. Douglas was a Vietnam Navy Veteran who proudly served his country. Douglas had worked as a Retail Sales Manager for several Carpet Companies before his retirement in 2009. He enjoyed Gardening, Reading and watching Baseball especially his Yankees.
Douglas was predeceased by his parents Wayne and Dorothy King; his brothers; Stephen King and Peter King. Douglas is survived by his beloved wife Ann with whom he has shared the last 33 years, his daughter, Krista King-Tye and her husband Phil and their children, Elizabeth, Samuel and Matthew, Douglas is also survived by his sisters, Darcy Voreis and her husband Tom, Elise King Monk and her husband Cameron, sister in law Paige King, stepdaughter, Donna Balke and her husband Ted, stepson James Sylvester and his wife Christine and a host of loving nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.
Services will be private and under the care of the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, Toms River, NJ. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.quinnhoppingfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020.