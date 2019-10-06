|
Douglas McCrum
Tinton Falls - Douglas McCrum, 92, of Tinton Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Queens, NY, he resided in Shrewsbury for 50 years before moving to Tinton Falls.
Douglas was a physical education teacher and began his career at Rumson Country Day School where he taught for four years. He moved on to Shrewsbury Boro Elementary School, where he became the first Physical Education Teacher at that school. He remained there for 36 years and was a beloved teacher who touched many lives. He was affectionately known by all as "Mr. Mac".
His teaching abilities were recognized and in 1986 he was awarded the Annual Governor's Teachers Recognition Program Award after 32 years of exemplary teaching and service.
Douglas served his Country in the US Navy and was a WWII Veteran. He was a Signalman on the US Aircraft Carrier - USS Randolph. Upon completion of his service, he attended and received his Bachelors Degree in Physical Education from Springfield College and continued on to Rutgers University where he received his Masters Degree in Education.
For many years Douglas was active with the YMCA. During the summer months he was Director of Swimming and eventually became Director of the Day Camp at Camp Arrowhead in Marlboro. He later became the Director of Summer Recreation for the Shrewsbury Recreation Department.
Douglas was very active in his Church. For 56 years he served as a Deacon and Elder at the Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury. He also served on the Shrewsbury Juvenile Council Board and was a lifetime member of the Red Bank Elks Lodge 233. In his free time he was an avid golfer, playing for over 70 years.
Douglas was predeceased by his parents Wilbur and Julia McCrum and his brother Donald McCrum.
Above all else in his life, his greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Dorothy; his daughter Susan and her husband Doug, his son Tucker and his wife Ellen and daughter Holly and her husband Chris. He was a wonderful grandfather and leaves behind Tessa, Ross, Grace, Jack, Will and expectant great-granddaughter Luna Pearl.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, October 25th from 4 to 7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, October 26th at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury, 352 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Mon Co SPCA or the Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019