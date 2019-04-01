|
Dr. Douglas O'Connor
Sea Bright - Dr. Douglas O'Connor, 57, of Sea Bright, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Lynn and Bernard O'Connor. Douglas was very dedicated to his career as a Neuro-Radiologist at Riverview Medical Center for the past 20 years. Douglas had a love for the ocean, he enjoyed boating, fishing and surfing. He had a passion for music and loved playing the guitar. He enjoyed traveling, learning about different cultures and tasting their cuisines. Most of all, Douglas loved spending time making memories with his family.
He is survived by his wife Rene O'Connor, his sons Sean and Dylan O'Connor, his step daughters Gemma and Justine Luzzi, and his siblings Tommy, Chris, Casey and June O'Connor.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Douglas' memory to Multiple Myeloma, Hackensack Research, John Theurer Cancer Center. Please visit Douglas' memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019