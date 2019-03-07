|
Douglas "Cam" Pearce
Sea Girt - Dr. Douglas "Cam" Pearce, 93, of Sea Girt, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, he lived in Madison, WI, before moving to Wall Township in 1957.
Cam was a physicist for Fort Monmouth in Tinton Falls for over 36 years before retiring in 1994.
Dr. Pearce was pre-deceased by his wife Carol (Koerbel) in 2001 and is survived by his daughter Diana of Wall Township, his son Douglas of Philadelphia, PA, his daughter-in-law Lisa, and his grandson, Noah.
Cam grew up on the Canadian prairie, where he cultivated his lifelong passions of pheasant-hunting & classical music. He was the valedictorian of his college, and later moved stateside to earn his doctorate in physics & math at the University of Wisconsin. The Dept. Of Defense then recruited him to contribute to projects like Apollo 11.
Cam was always grateful for life's countless blessings, but most thankful for his family. He generously shared this love with relatives & friends, preferably over a good steak & scotch. His big smile & quiet sense of humor reminded all that life was good.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-4:30pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will begin at 4:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11am at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery in Tinton Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Physical Society, https://www.aps.org, are appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019