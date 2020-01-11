|
|
Douglas Schroeder
Stockholm - Doug Schroeder passed peacefully at home on Friday, January 10th surrounded by his loving family. He was 58. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17th at 11 am at Our Lady of The Lake Parish, Sparta. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 16th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. He leaves joyful memories to his wife Lauren, children Bryan and Lindsay; his mother June Schroeder; and many more dear relatives and friends. For complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020