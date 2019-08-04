|
|
Douglas T. Pine
Streetsboro, OH - Douglas T. Pine (76) of Streetsboro, Ohio (formerly of Freehold, New Jersey), passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. He was born July 6, 1943 in New Brunswick, NJ. He later moved to Riverton, NJ, and then resided in Freehold, NJ, where he attended Freehold High School and was on the gymnastics team. After high school he attended State University of New York at Oswego for his undergraduate degree. While attending Trenton State for his Master's degree, he taught woodworking/shop at Barkalow Middle School in Freehold. He then went on to The Ohio State University for his Doctorate in Philosophy (1973). In 1973 he moved his family from Ohio to Iowa where he taught at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) until 1978. He then taught at Kentucky State until 1982 and returned to teach at UNI until he retired in 2000. During his years at UNI, he was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. Doug enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Doug was predeceased by his wife Janet Marsh Pine and his parents, M. Stanley and Esther Pine. He is survived by his brother Bruce (Wendy) Pine of California and his six children: Taylor (Nancy) Pine of Freehold, NJ; Beth Pine, of Freehold, NJ; Sharon Barney of North English, IA; Meg (Steve) Downing of Streetsboro, OH; Christine Pine Eilers of McHenry, IL; and Adlai (Jane) Griffith of Minneapolis, MN. Doug is also survived by nine grandchildren - Taylor Pine, Matthew Pine , Jacob Barney, Elizabeth Barney, Sonia Downing, Angelo Downing, Forest Griffith, Phoenix Griffith, and Florian Griffith, and two nieces - Cara Pine and Laurel Pine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.myeloma.org.
A celebration of life will be held on August 12th at the American Hotel, Freehold NJ, 6pm-9pm .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019