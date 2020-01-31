|
|
Drew Frederick Hessinger
Middletown - Drew Frederick Hessinger, known to many friends and family as Nipper, passed away at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 65. Drew started his life in Jersey City, grew up in Hazlet and Holmdel, and eventually settled in Middletown, where he lived for the past 37 years.
Drew graduated from Red Bank Regional H.S. and earned his undergraduate degree from Stockton University. Drew worked as a telecommunications computer programmer for 27 years before retiring from Telcordia Technologies at the age of 54.
Upon retiring, Drew spent his time doing what he did best, selflessly bringing love and joy to his friends and family. Drew organized and managed the Dart League at Murphy's Tavern in Rumson, NJ, where he was granted the title of Dart Czar. Drew enjoyed rooting for the Seton Hall Pirates basketball team and attended games whenever he could. An avid swimmer throughout his lifetime, Drew was often happiest when near a body of water with friends and family.
One of the greatest honors of Drew's life was to be the loving husband of Kathryn (Harlan) Hessinger. They started their adventure in 1978 and married in 1981. Drew and Kathryn enjoyed traveling throughout the state bird watching and discovering hidden locations few knew about. One of their fondest adventures was a cross country road trip in 2018. Drew and Kathryn's love created two children Corey Hessinger of Ocean Township and Brian Hessinger of Middletown.
Drew is predeceased by his beloved parents, John Hawkins Hessinger in 2007 and Virginia Mullen Hessinger in 2019, as well as his sister Francis Megan Waldron in 2013.
In addition to his wife and children, surviving family members include his siblings: Michelle Sarama and her husband Bill of Scarsdale, NY; Kenneth Hessinger and his wife Patricia of Manasquan; Kathleen Hessinger of Neptune; Robert Hessinger and his wife Mary of San Diego, CA. Drew is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Drew was a man who didn't search for or pursue happiness, he created it. As was Drew's request, there will be no wake or funeral service. There will be a Celebration of Life which will be held on a date and at a location to be determined. If you would like to share a memory of Drew/Nipper with his family or receive information regarding Drew's Celebration of Life once more details have been determined, please email [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made In Memory of Drew Hessinger to The New Jersey Sharing Network, www.njsharingnetwork.org/contribute
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020