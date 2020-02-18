|
Drew R. Sumeriski
Point Pleasant Beach - Drew R. Sumeriski, 58 of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ died on February 16, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick after a battle with cancer. He was born in Irvington and lived most of his life in Point Pleasant Beach. Drew enjoyed collecting an assortment of items. He also loved to garden and decorate for the holidays. He worked as an assistant manager for the Dollar General and was a former firefighter at Ocean One Fire Department. Drew was predeceased by his mother Dorothy and a brother Darrel. He is survived by three brothers, Duane Sumeriski (Mary), Randy Sumeriski (Chris), and David Sumeriski (Karen) and three sisters, Diane Burnshire (Tom), Denise Weber (Phil), and Dana Schultz (Dave) and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on February 29, 2020, 4pm at Central United Methodist Church, 729 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. Cremation was handled by Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 2310 Rt. 34, Ste 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or to Central United Methodist Church, 729 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020