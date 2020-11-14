Duane S. Perjatel
Brick - Duane Steven Perjatel, age 66, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born and raised in Woodside Queens, Duane lived in Old Bridge for many years before moving to Brick where he has resided for the last 42 years.
Mr. Perjatel worked as a Metals Factory Manager at Adammetal and Metals USA for close to 50 years.
Duane loved music, especially the blues and rock and roll and enjoyed playing the guitar. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica and listening to bands at the Jersey Shore with his friends and dancing with his wife. He liked watching golf and also enjoyed watching boxing and the NY Yankees and Giants. He was a superior athlete, excelling in football where he played semi pro and basketball and was a golden glove competitive boxer. He loved his Jack Daniels, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents, John and Muriel Perjatel; brother, John Perjatel; his sister, Lauren Perjatel and his brother in law, Neal Ludeke.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 45 years, Karen Perjatel; his loving daughters, Kasey Metta and Kristal Scrimenti and her husband, Michael; his cherished grandchildren, Gabriella and Nicolas; his mother in law, Frances Ludeke; his brother in law, Walter Ludeke and his wife, Denise; his sister in law, Linda Ludeke Rebovich and her husband, Peter; his nephews, Drew and Michael and nieces, Regan and Shannon as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Cremation is private.
*Due to the current Covid 19 executive orders, all gatherings must follow capacity limitations and guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing.
.