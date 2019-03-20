|
|
Dustin Anthony Valenti
Freehold Township - Dustin Anthony Valenti, Jr., 18, of Freehold Township passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia surrounded by his family after a long battle with Leukemia. He was born in St Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick raised in Freehold. As a young boy he played many sports including Freehold Township Little League and was a Tiger Shulman MMA Brown Belt training for several years. In middle school, he competed on the wrestling team, and as a freshman in high school he was on the lacrosse team. A graduate of the Freehold Township High School Class of 2018, Dustin had planned to continue his education at the Rutgers Business School.
Dustin could be best described as compassionate, kind and goodhearted. He was also creative, smart and always helpful.
Dustin was most passionate about his family and spending time with loved ones. Though his life was not long, he touched
many lives always making meaningful connections. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his great grandfather, Paul Wieser in 2006; his great grandfather, Victor Valenti in 2010; grandmother, Susan O'Neill in 2014; and his uncle, Jerry Slavin in 2018. Dustin leaves behind his loving parents, Dustin and Karen Valenti as well as his adoring sisters, Jenna Valenti and Julia Valenti, all of Freehold Township; grandparents, Richard
and Debbie Wieser of Paramus; and grandmother, Kathy Lott of Brick; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 AM Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township. Interment will
be private. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019