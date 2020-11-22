1/1
Howell - Dwight Emerson Bennett passed away on November 19, 2020. Dwight lived in Howell for the past 39 years with his wife, Irma, and was a parishioner at St Veronica's Church.

Dwight worked as a trucker for CSX for many years prior to retiring. He loved country music, watching westerns, and doing Sudoku puzzles. He and Irma enjoyed spending afternoons with their friends at the Howell Senior Center.

Dwight is survived by his wife of 49 years, Irma Bennett, sons Bobby Bennett and Gerard Ficke, and daughters and their husbands Barbara and Andy Ramstad, Kathleen and Donny Hermansson, and Francine and Kevin Mandeville. Pop-Pop adored his ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren and loved it when they came to visit.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, visitation will be for family members only. He will be buried on Saturday November 28th at the Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the Howell Township Senior Center 251 Preventorium Rd, Howell NJ 07731.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
