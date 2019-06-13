Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
145 St. Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
145 St. Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ
Toms River - On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Dwight M. Frazee of Toms River, NJ passed away at age 59. Surrounded by loving family after a long illness, he went to live with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born in Red Bank, NJ and a long time resident of Toms River, he was a graduate of St. Joseph's and Toms River High School South. Dwight worked as a Union Laborer and most recently was employed at N.J. Transit Authority. He was a gifted guitarist and singer, and also a big Steeler's fan. Dwight was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Marie, nee Gallagher. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Iris (Gonzalez) and their daughter Jenna, 14, whom he adored, his father Dwight F, and his three sisters, Susan Herrington, Judy Casaburi, and Cindy Bennett , along with their spouses and families. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Dwight had a great sense of humor and was an avid sports fan. He will be greatly missed by family and his many friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, 1-4pm with a funeral service to be offered at 3:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd, Toms River. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019
