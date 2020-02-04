Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Dyanna Kay Kahl-Winter

Dyanna Kay Kahl-Winter Obituary
Dyanna Kay

Kahl-Winter

Wanamassa - Dyanna Kay Kahl-Winter (née Hammer), 61, of Wanamassa, gained her angel wings on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch NJ with her devoted husband Craig by her side.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, February 8, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A funeral service will be held 10 am at the funeral home on Saturday February 9, 2020. Interment will be private at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. To read complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
