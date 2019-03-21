|
E. J. Mary King
New Gretna - King, E. J. Mary, 74, of New Gretna, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, N.J. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., residing in White House Station, N.J., back to the Bronx, N.Y., prior to moving to Manahawkin, N.J., then to New Gretna, N.J. Mary worked as the Tax Collector for Stafford Twp. first, then Tuckerton Borough for many years, where she finished her career.
Mary is predeceased by her husband Richard N. King. She is survived by her brothers Stephen Londrigan of Forked River, N.J., Frank Londrigan of Christianburg, VA., and Charles Londrigan of New Gretna, N.J., sister Elizabeth Seyfath, of Manahawkin, N.J., many nephews nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. Mary was very close to all of her nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Family and friends may gather Monday, March 25, 2019, from 4-7 PM, with a Memorial Service at 7 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Mar. 21, 2019