Services
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 223-0003
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
Manasquan Presbyterian Church
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
Atlantic View Cemetery
Manasquan, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Everett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Stephen (Steve) Everett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Stephen (Steve) Everett Obituary
E. Stephen (Steve) Everett

Spring Lake Heights - E. Stephen (Steve) Everett, 82, of Spring Lake Heights, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ.

Born in Warren, OH, and a graduate of Hiram College, Steve was a Chemist for IFF in Hazlet for over 30 years before retiring in 2002. He was a member of Manasquan Presbyterian Church and sang in its choir. He enjoyed reading, fishing, flying and ham radio.

Steve was predeceased by his first wife, Gail C. Everett, his son E. Stephen Everett, Jr., and his daughter Deborah R. Everett. He is survived by his wife Priscilla, his daughter-in-law Marcia Everett, his two step-daughters Nancy Silipino and Priscilla Danielson and seven grandchildren: David Everett, Amy Everett, Ryan Silipino, Kevin Silipino, Nikki Silipino, Anna Danielson, and Willis Danielson.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9-11 am at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South St, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan. Following services, family and friends can gather at Manasquan Presbyterian Church to celebrate Steve's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Manasquan Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -