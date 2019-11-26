|
E. Stephen (Steve) Everett
Spring Lake Heights - E. Stephen (Steve) Everett, 82, of Spring Lake Heights, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ.
Born in Warren, OH, and a graduate of Hiram College, Steve was a Chemist for IFF in Hazlet for over 30 years before retiring in 2002. He was a member of Manasquan Presbyterian Church and sang in its choir. He enjoyed reading, fishing, flying and ham radio.
Steve was predeceased by his first wife, Gail C. Everett, his son E. Stephen Everett, Jr., and his daughter Deborah R. Everett. He is survived by his wife Priscilla, his daughter-in-law Marcia Everett, his two step-daughters Nancy Silipino and Priscilla Danielson and seven grandchildren: David Everett, Amy Everett, Ryan Silipino, Kevin Silipino, Nikki Silipino, Anna Danielson, and Willis Danielson.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9-11 am at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South St, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan. Following services, family and friends can gather at Manasquan Presbyterian Church to celebrate Steve's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Manasquan Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019