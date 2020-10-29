1/
Earl A. Joslyn
Earl A. Joslyn

Middletown - Earl A. Joslyn, 90, of Middletown, NJ, died on October 29, 2020 in Jackson, NJ. He was born in Buffalo, NY and lived in Middletown, NJ with his wife Ruth before moving with his daughter to Jackson.

Earl worked as a toolmaker for SS White Burs Inc. for 21 years before retiring. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952 at the rank of Corporal.

Surviving are his daughter, Linda Joslyn; daughter-in-law, Cindy Deevy; and niece, Shirley Joslyn.

Earl was preceded in death by his spouse, Ruth Joslyn, and son, Arthur A. Joslyn.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Shoreland Memorial Park, Hazlet.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
OCT
30
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
OCT
31
Liturgy
10:00 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
