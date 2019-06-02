|
Earl C. Elkinton, Jr.
Point Pleasant - Earl C. Elkinton, Jr., 83, of Point Pleasant, passed away, May 8, 2019 in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.
Born in Point Pleasant to the late Earl and Verna Elkinton, he resided in Point Pleasant Beach before settling in Point Pleasant.
An alumnus of Point Pleasant Beach High School, Earl attended Panzer College and graduated from Monmouth College with a teaching degree. He taught at Osbornville School in Brick, for thirty-seven years before retiring in 1998. He was the tennis coach for Brick Memorial High School for more than two decades.
He was a member of the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge and active volunteer for the annual Saint Gregory's Pantry Toy Drive. After his family, Earl's passion was playing and coaching tennis.
Surviving is his beloved wife of fifty-seven years, the former Barbara Trout. At age 15 they met, like so many other Jersey shore couples of that generation, on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach. Also surviving are his daughter, Barbara Jean Gallina, her husband, Dr. Steven Gallina, and two granddaughters, Brianne and Erin, all of Point Pleasant Beach; and a nephew and his wife, John Trout and Michelle Sargent of Point Pleasant.
Memorial visitation will be from 12 Noon - 3 p.m., Saturday, June 15 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 12:30 p.m. a service will be held.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Saint Gregory's Pantry Toy Drive, 804 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 www.stgregoryspantry.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019