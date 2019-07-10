|
Earl E. Dix, Jr.
Freehold - Earl E. Dix Jr., 91, of Freehold, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Applewood Estates.
He was born in Freehold, NJ to Earl E. Dix, Sr. and Laura Belle Delatush. He married Mary Frances VanderVeer on March 18, 1951 in the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold; they were together for 68 years. The couple lived most of their married life in Colts Neck, NJ. They lived at Applewood Estates for the past 10 years.
Earl was pre-deceased by his wife Mary Frances, who passed away two weeks ago, and his sister Dorothy Sheehy. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Ellen and Mark Gray; his son and daughter-in-law Adam and Claudine Dix; and his granddaughters Caroline and Julie Gray, and Kelsey Dix
Earl was a graduate of Freehold Borough High School followed by state-side service as a Marine during World War II. After the war he attended Rider College on the GI Bill and graduated with a degree in Business. Earl worked for over 30 years with the Air Cruisers Company in Wall Township, NJ, where he began his career in the Personnel Department. He retired as President of the company in 1990, a position he held for 18 years. Earl shared his leadership skills through several volunteer positions, serving on the Applewood Estates Board of Trustees in the early 1990's and for many years as an Elder in the Colts Neck Reformed Church. In his retirement Earl's artistic inclinations became a focused second career where, as a bird carver, he won many competitive awards. He was also an avid golfer and long-time member of Bella Vista Country Club.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 13 from 10-11am at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728. A memorial service will be held at 11am, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colts Neck Reformed Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 57, Colts Neck, NJ 07722; or the Applewood Employee Scholarship Fund, c/o CentraState Health Care Foundation, 225 Willowbrook Road, Suite 5, Freehold, NJ 07728.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019