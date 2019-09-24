|
Earl E. Gilbert
Neptune - Earl E. Gilbert, 67, of Neptune, passed away at Jersey Shore University Medical Center on Wednesday September 18, 2019.
Earl was born on May 9, 1952 and was a life long resident of Neptune. He enjoyed watching car races and old westerns. He also enjoyed doing puzzles, sitting on his front porch, and recently bowling with his family.
Earl is predeceased by his parents, Earl and Pearl Gilbert and his older sister Jane Ross.
He is survived by his brother James (Sonny) Gilbert and his wife Margaret, sisters Mary Jane and her husband John Bovie, Barbara and her husband William Bry, and brother-in-law George Ross, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019