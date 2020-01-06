Services
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Brig. General William Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Earl Odom Jr. Obituary
Earl Odom, Jr.

Toms River - Earl 'Butch' Odom, Jr., 66 of Toms River, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Butch was born in Newark and lived most of his life in Toms River. He served in the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam war. Butch was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Quavada Odom.

He is survived by three brothers, Dennis, Michael and Ricky Odom; two sisters, Linda McNeill and Sondra Odom; 10 nieces and nephews, Morris Banks, LaRonda Banks, Dwayne Banks, Keenan Hill, Damien Hill, Monica Odom, Michael Odom, Rykkeyya Delong, Pleasant Odom and Isiah Odom.

Visitation will be held at the Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm. Burial will take place at the Brig. General William Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ on Thursday at 10:30 am. Condolences may be left at www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
