Earl "Pete" Pedersen
Shark River Hills - Earl A. Pedersen, 91, of Shark River Hills, Neptune, NJ passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Pete was born in Newark, NJ and raised in Belleville, NJ, the only child of Aksel and Meta (Mortensen) Pedersen. After graduating from Belleville High School, Pete served in the United States Navy. Following his service, he earned his BBA from Upsala College in East Orange, NJ. As a Bell System employee of 32 years, he worked in Sales and Marketing for N.J. Bell and AT&T before retiring as a District Manager.
Pete lived in Mountain Lakes, NJ where he and his college sweetheart, Nancy, raised their family, before moving to Shark River Hills 20 years ago. As a Mountain Lakes resident, Pete was a dedicated 20-year member of the Mountain Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Captain of the Junior Firefighters. He enjoyed puttering around the house and garden and could always find a project to work on. Above all, Pete's greatest joy was his family.
Pete is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Nancy (Ranon), and their six children, Kim O'Brien and her late husband Kevin O'Brien, of Shark River Hills, Earl Pedersen Jr. and his wife Kathy, of Boonton, Nancy Lee and her husband Scott McWilliams, of Mountain Lakes, Carrie and her husband Steve Simmons, of Mendham, Dana Pedersen, of Belmar, and James Pedersen and his wife Michele, of Glasco, NY. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and was happily awaiting the arrival of two more great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 1-4 PM, followed by a funeral service at 4 PM, and concluding with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at , or , at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019