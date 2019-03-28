|
Earl R. " Bob " Worthley
Wall Township - Earl "Robert" Worthley, (Earl the Pearl) 87, of Wall Township passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home with his beloved family at his side. Born in Long Branch, he had resided in Neptune for 8 years prior to moving to Wall Township in 1965.
Earl graduated from Asbury Park High School and Monmouth College. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post # 346, Neptune.
He had been employed for Jersey Central Power & Light for 41 years as the Supervisor of the Relay Department. He was also a member of the JCP&L Retirees Club, Pride of Wall Seniors, and the Asbury Park-Wall Elks Lodge # 128. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, billiards, golf and bowling. Earl loved following the NY Giants NFL and NY Yankees. He also was very involved years ago with the Neptune & Wall Township coaster derby's.
He was predeceased by his youngest son William "Billy" Worthley in June 2018, his parents Horace Earl and Alice Mae (nee Wenzell) Worthley, and his sister Doris Holmes in 2016.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 63 years Marie (nee Macpherson) Worthley, his children; Richard Worthley and wife Dawn of New Castle, DE, and their 2 daughters, Nicole & Allyson, Lori Macpherson of Carolina Beach, NC & Jeffrey Worthley of Wall Twp.
Visitation will be on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00pm & 7:00 to 9:00pm followed by a Funeral Service on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00am at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Interment will be in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Flowers welcomed.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the Worthley family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019