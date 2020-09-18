Ed Mattan
Red Bank - Ed "Easy Ed" Mattan 91, Formerly of the Bayshore Area, passed away Sept 7, 2020, in Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Garton), His four children: Steven Mattan (Patty Rehn), Amalie Day (Steve), Jeffrey Mattan (Kim), and Jeanine O'Mara (Dan), and six grandchildren: Kenneth and Alison Day, Patrick and Bridget O'Mara, and Lily and Evy Mattan, whom he adored and were a great source of pride to him. In addition, he is survived by loving nieces and nephews, for whom he cared deeply.
