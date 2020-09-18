1/
Ed Mattan
Ed Mattan

Red Bank - Ed "Easy Ed" Mattan 91, Formerly of the Bayshore Area, passed away Sept 7, 2020, in Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Garton), His four children: Steven Mattan (Patty Rehn), Amalie Day (Steve), Jeffrey Mattan (Kim), and Jeanine O'Mara (Dan), and six grandchildren: Kenneth and Alison Day, Patrick and Bridget O'Mara, and Lily and Evy Mattan, whom he adored and were a great source of pride to him. In addition, he is survived by loving nieces and nephews, for whom he cared deeply.

Please visit www.Johnpcondonfuneralhome.com for the full text of the obituary and other information.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
