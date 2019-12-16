|
Eddie Dean Taylor
Freehold Township - Eddie Dean Taylor, 71, of Freehold Township died on December 12, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. He was born in Hardaway, Alabama.
Mr. Taylor was a truck driver at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital, Marlboro before his retirement.
He was a member of the Bibleway Pentecostal Church, Freehold.
Surviving are his partner, Betty Buxton; two sons, Andrew Dixon and Ernest Edward Williams; two grandsons; two granddaughters, two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will be held at noon followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019