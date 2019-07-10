Services
Oceanside Memorial Home
2014 Main St
Lake Como, NJ 07719
(732) 681-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oceanside Memorial Home
2014 Main St
Lake Como, NJ 07719
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Church
503 Asbury Ave
Asbury Park, NJ
Eddy Sousa Obituary
Eddy Sousa

Ocean Grove - Eddy Sousa, 51, of Ocean Grove and Asbury Park passed away at home on July 8th surrounded by his family and friends.

Eddy is survived by his husband and best friend of 24 years Nick Evangelista, son Pedro deSousa, parents Gustavo and Leopoldina Sousa, brother Marcos Sousa, and many loving nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law and friends.

Family and friends are invited to remember Eddy during visitation on Thursday, July 11 from 5-9 PM at Oceanside Memorial Home, 2014 Main St, Lake Como. Funeral services and life celebrations will take place on Friday, July 12 at 10AM in Trinity Church, 503 Asbury Ave, Asbury Park.

To read Eddy's full obituary, view pictures and send condolences to the family please visit www.oceansidememorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019
