Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Edgar I. VanDerveer

Edgar I. VanDerveer Obituary
Edgar I. VanDerveer

Eugene, OR - Edgar I. VanDerveer, 91, died on July 25, 2019. He was born in Freehold, attended local public schools and served in the CID during World War II. After graduating from the Wharton School--University of Pennsylvania, he served as Chief Financial Officer for a major international petroleum company in Puerto Rico, then in Haiti and finally in Senegal, West Africa. Upon leaving foreign service he served as Treasurer of the Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey until his retirement in 1994.

He was predeceased by his wife, Colleen "Pat" VanDerveer in 2009., and his sister, Dorthy Hillpot, in 2015 He is survived by; his son, David VanDerveer of Stafford, VA; his daughter, Anne VanDerveer of Eugene, OR, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Funeral services were private and arranged under the direction of the Freeman Funeral Home, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 1, 2019
