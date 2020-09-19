Edgar "Ed" J. Decker
Brick - Edgar "Ed" J. Decker of Toms River passed away September 19, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Ed served his career as a Letter Carrier, retiring from the U.S.P.S. in Brick, N.J.
During his career, Ed simultaneously served as President of NALC Branch 5420, where he vigorously protected workers rights. Ed became both feared and respected by management, fighting for better working conditions and saving countless jobs. Although Ed eventually stepped down from his role as Branch President, he never stopped working for his union brothers and sisters, continuing to serve as a Trustee up until the time of his passing. Ed was unanimously named "President Emeritus" of his Branch for his lifetime contributions to the membership. Ed also served as a Vice President for the N.J. State Association of Letter Carriers (a position he held for decades) fighting on a broader scale for Letter Carriers and on countless legislative issues in Washington D.C. as well. Ed's legacy will always be one of fighting for worker's rights. Ed previously served his union at the Regional level as both an Arbitration Advocate and Assistant National Business Agent.
Ed partnered his Branch with the Brick Rotary Club and their Police Vest Fund Drive, being committed to protecting the men and women in blue at PBA Local 230. Ed was very patriotic, having served his country in the U.S. Navy prior to becoming a Letter Carrier. He supported many civic causes and was a member of the Brick Elks Lodge 2151. Ed will be greatly missed by his family, his friends and his community.
Ed was predeceased by his twin brother Thomas Decker.
Surviving are his wife Patricia Decker. His daughter Michele Decker. He grandson Brayden, nephews Jason and Thomas and niece Jennifer.
Visiting will be Tuesday 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will be Wednesday 11:00am at the funeral home arrive at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com
