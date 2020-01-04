|
Edith Catherine Conroy
Colts Neck - Edith Catherine Conroy, "Edie", 85, of Colts Neck passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the early hours of January 3rd at Riverview Medical Center.
She was a loving woman who was deeply devoted to her family and friends. Edie enjoyed going to horse shows to see her children and grandchildren compete, going to the beach as a long time member of Driftwood Cabana club, and working at the Colts Neck Library. However, there was nothing that Edie enjoyed more than the holidays. Family and Friends will remember her elaborate Christmas set up and celebrations. Edie's family is eternally grateful to have had the opportunity to spend one last holiday season with her.
Edie was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Staten Island to start her family, before eventually settling down in Colts Neck where she has resided for the last forty years. Edie is predeceased by her granddaughter Ashley, son Leo, and husband Bill. She is survived by her children, Sean Conroy and Anita Nicosia of Belford, Meg Conroy of Monmouth Beach, Helen and Chuck Spina of Monmouth Beach, Christine and Jack Lupton of Colts Neck, and Catherine Conroy of Ocean Gove and her grandchildren Ed, Jack, Bridget, Charlotte, Faith, Mathew, Shane, Ana, Michael, William, and Patrick and great granddaughter Aoife, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7th 6:00-8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial, Wednesday, January 8th 10:15 am at St. Leo the Great RC Church, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft. In lieu of flowers, Edie's family requests that you make a donation to Danny & Ron's Rescue, a dog rescue organization that Edie deeply supported at www.dannyronsrescue.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Edie's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020