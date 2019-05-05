Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Ballan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith H. Ballan


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edith H. Ballan Obituary
Edith H. Ballan

Whiting - Edith H. Ballan, age 90, of Whiting, passed away May 2, 2019

She was a member of the Village 1 Residents Club, bocci, ceramics, and shuffle board clubs. She was a avid bingo player.

She was predeceased by her husband Louis, her son, Louis Ballan, and daughter Patricia.

Surviving are her granddaughters Brooke Ballan, and Toni Carty. She is also survived by her sister Helen Golembiewsky of Toms River.

Visitation will be Tuesday 2-6 PM and Wednesday 9 AM to 10:30 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759.

Mass will be Wednesday 10:45 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church in Whiting, followed by the burial at B.G.W.C.D Veteran's Cemetery in Arneytown.Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolen.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now