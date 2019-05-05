|
Edith H. Ballan
Whiting - Edith H. Ballan, age 90, of Whiting, passed away May 2, 2019
She was a member of the Village 1 Residents Club, bocci, ceramics, and shuffle board clubs. She was a avid bingo player.
She was predeceased by her husband Louis, her son, Louis Ballan, and daughter Patricia.
Surviving are her granddaughters Brooke Ballan, and Toni Carty. She is also survived by her sister Helen Golembiewsky of Toms River.
Visitation will be Tuesday 2-6 PM and Wednesday 9 AM to 10:30 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759.
Mass will be Wednesday 10:45 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church in Whiting, followed by the burial at B.G.W.C.D Veteran's Cemetery in Arneytown.Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolen.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019