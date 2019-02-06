|
|
Edith Kinney
Holiday - Edith Evelyn Kinney, died peacefully January 31, 2019 in Holiday, Florida at the age 85. Born Skowhegan, Maine 12/07/1933 Parents Edna & Joseph Wright. Survived by her 5 children Sherry Torchia & Michael Torchia Deborah Roman-Powell & William Powell Carol Lewis & Robert Lewis Gerald Kinney & Barbara Kinney Aaron Kinney & Ann Kinney 12 Grandchildren and their spouses 25 Great Grandchildren 2 brothers both from Maine: Chester Wright & Families John Wright & Families Many Nieces and Nephews Memorial Service will be on 04/06/2019 Time: 12:30pm At Ardena Baptist Church 593 Adelphia Road, Freehold, NJ 07728
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 6, 2019