Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
View Map
Edith L. Gifford


1925 - 2020
Edith L. Gifford Obituary
Edith L Gifford

Edith L Gifford

Wall Township - Edith L Gifford, 94 of Wall Township passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, with her family by her side. Edith was born In Robertsville, NJ and was raised in Allenwood. After Edith's marriage to her husband George, she moved to Wall Township and raised her family there. Edith was an active member of the West Belmar United Methodist, West Belmar, NJ. She loved to crochet and was an avid reader of mystery novels. Edith loved spending time with her family and enjoyed family gatherings. She will always be known for her pound cake.

Edith was predeceased by her husband of 49 years George Gifford in 1990. She is survived by her loving daughter Mariemma Thompson and her husband Kenneth of Wall. Edith was the cherished grandmother to Cindy Bird and her husband Rob of Wall, NJ, and to Larry Thompson and his wife Kelly of Wrightstown, NJ; great grandmother of Jessica Campbell, Justin Dzwonkowski, Brandon Dzwonkowski, Jarret Bird and Abigail Bird; great great grandmother to Fletcher Dzwonkowski.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 10-11 am at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736 with a prayer service to begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. At the request of the family please no flowers, instead memorial donations may be made to West Belmar United Methodist Church 1000 17th Ave. Wall NJ 07719.

www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
