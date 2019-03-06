|
Edith Moses
Shrewsbury - Edith Moses, 97, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Born and raised in New Brunswick, she lived in Highland Park and Monroe Township prior to moving to the Brandywine in Shrewsbury 12 years ago.
She worked for many years as an Executive Secretary for ITT in Clark, NJ, and Triangle Industries in New Brunswick.
Edith was a long time congregant of Highland Park Conservative Temple. At the Brandywine, she was well loved and an active participant in many activities including Shabbat services.
She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Max Moses.
Surviving are her loving daughters: Rebecca Lamiman, and Barbara Moses-Haratz and her husband Alan; 3 grandchildren: Adam, Alison, and Joshua.
Funeral services were held under the direction of Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean, NJ. Burial took place in Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in Edith's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, New Jersey Metro Chapter.
For more information, or to post a tribute online, please visit www.bloomfieldcooperocean.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019