Edith "Edie" Potts



Holmdel - Edith "Edie" Potts, 77, of Holmdel passed away February 27th at Bayshore Health Care Center.



Edie was born in Poland and immigrated to the United States where she met the love of her life Thomas Potts whom she married on July 1st, 1961. Edie and Thomas moved to Holmdel in 1965 and had two beautiful children, Thomas and Tania. Edie loved the beach, every weekend Edie and her family would go to Harvey Cedars in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.



Edie was a parishioner and CCD teacher at St. Catherine's Roman Catholic Church in Holmdel, she was a girl scout troop leader, and she was an administrative assistant at Coldwell Bankers in Holmdel. Above all else Edie's passion was to travel, for eighteen years Edie and Thomas traveled the world making it to six continents together. She was the ultimate travel partner, fluent in many languages, Edie would navigate them through different towns and cultures throughout the world. Her favorite trip was to Paris, where they went five times. For Edie and Thomas, even a car ride together was considered an adventure which they were able to do every day even during her sickness.



Edie is predeceased by her brother Alex Jakimowicz.



Edie is survived by her loving husband Thomas Potts of Holmdel, her sister Sandra Zimmerman, her son Thomas and his wife Monica Potts of Easton, PA, her daughter Tania and her husband Michael Burns of Landenberg, PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Thomas Potts, Michael Potts, James Burns, and Sarah Burns.



A memorial gathering will be held Tuesday, March 12th from 6:00-9:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home at 26 South Holmdel Road.



In lieu of traditional remembrances the family has requested that a donation be made to the Alzheimer's of New Jersey, 426 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068. https://www.alznj.org/get-involved/donate/ Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary