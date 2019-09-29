Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Edith Roetting Hipp

Edith Roetting Hipp Obituary
Edith Roetting Hipp

Lakewood - Edith Roetting Hipp passed into eternal rest on September 18, 2019 at age 99 years. She was raised in Nazareth, PA with her two sisters, Sally and Janet. Edith was a graduate of the Philadelphia General School of Nursing and later earned her BSN at New Jersey City University. Edith had two long and very loving marriages to Walter Roetting, Sr. and Richard Hipp. In her free time she enjoyed singing in the church choir, golfing, skiing, playing bridge, and volunteering. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Howell, NJ.

She is survived by three children; Carolyn Reichert (David), Christine Johnson (Kurt), and Walter Roetting, Jr. (Melanie), 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a niece Deborah Hoermann. Edith was pre-deceased by her sisters, Sally Freeman and Janet Carrissimi, a step-daughter Christine Hipp Tharion, and a great-granddaughter, Kendall Reichert.

Her memorial service will be on October 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. For further information or to post a tribute please visit www.deliafuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019
