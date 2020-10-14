1/
Edith Schanck
Edith Schanck

Wall - Edith Schanck, 95 of Wall passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall. Edith was born and raised and a lifelong resident of Wall Township. She was a graduate of Manasquan High School. After high school Edith worked as an executive secretary for Seaboard Service, Neptune before her marriage to her husband Raymond "Bud" Schanck. Edith was a homemaker who raised her three sons on the Schanck family vegetable farm and then became the office bookkeeper for her husband's business B&G Builders. She enjoyed supporting all her family's activities. Edith was a great cook and thoroughly enjoyed hosting big family dinners to celebrate birthdays and holidays. She took wonderful care of her mother and mother in law in their later years. She also knitted, crocheted, did crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Edith loved and will be missed by her cat Bo.

Edith was predeceased by her loving husband Raymond "Bud" Schanck in 2014, her parents Frank and Dora Naser; three brothers Orville, George, and Marvin Naser; a sister Millie. She is survived by her beloved sister Edna, her dear sister in law Verna Naser, her loving children William and his wife Gail Haulenbeek of Delmar, NY; Raymond Schanck and his wife Jackie of Wall Township; John Schanck and his wife Candy Tice of Wall Township. Edith was the cherished grandmother to Taralisa Schanck Reinhart and her husband John of Wayne, PA and their children (great grandchildren) Allaire and Henry; two step-grandsons Charlie Tice and wife Jesse and their children (great grandchildren) Abby and Trevor of Brielle, Ray Mockridge of Wall Township and by a very loving extended family.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. A funeral service will be held 10 am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to National Wildlife Federation by going to NWF.org or to the Wall PBA #234 PO Box 1332 Wall Township, NJ 07719. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Orender Family Home
OCT
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Orender Family Home
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
