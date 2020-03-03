|
Edith Spering
Formerly of Middletown - Edith Spering, "Beloved Oma,"92, formerly of Middletown passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 2, 2020. She was born and raised in Bremerhaven, Germany. She lived in Middletown for over 46 years before moving to Berlin, NJ. While living in Middletown she was an active member of the Ladies Auxillary, VFW Post 2179 in Port Monmouth. Edith was very proud of her German Heritage and enjoyed telling fascinating stories of growing up in Germany.
She had a contagious smile and a wonderful sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Cheryl Spering; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and John Smallwood; Monica and John DiNicolas; grandchildren, Meghan and Joshua Clark, Page and Ryan Green, III, Jack, Jared, Christopher, and Eve Smallwood, John Anthony and Vincent DiNicolas; great-grandchildren, Reagan Clark, and Lucille Green; brother, Hans Schmidt, and her best friend, Ilse Susans.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Spering in 2012.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4-7 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown.
Burial will be held on Friday, March 7, 2020 at Beverley National Cemetery, Beverly, NJ
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020