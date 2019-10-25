|
Edith Szapor passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019. Edith is survived by her children Susan (Ken) Glogolich, Sandy (Larry) Bolchune, and Steve (Nancy) as well as siblings Eleanor Johnson, Louise Makowski and Robert Howard. Edith was a wonderful "Grandma" to her six grandchildren who will miss her deeply.
Edith retired as a manager from Burlington Coat Factory after a long career. During her retirement years she enjoyed spending time with her family along with cheering on her beloved Dallas Cowboys and forever rooting for her Yankees. She was a member of the Community Bible Fellowship Church and enjoyed hosting bible studies at her home.
Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey she spent the majority of her retirement years in Ocean County. She believed in perseverance (never give up) and was an inspiration for all who were blessed to know her. A service will be celebrated on November 2nd at 10:30 AM at Riverside Cemetery in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019